Jamis, Franklin "Frank" L. Age 91, beloved husband, father and papa, passed away on July 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. Frank was a US Navy Veteran serving in the Korean War. He owned and operated Pleasant Valley Service Station for over 25 years. Frank was very active with the Kansas Korean Veterans Association and Kansas Korean Veteran Memorial Association in Wichita, supporting and volunteering many hours to both. Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Ina (Stoffer) Jamis, one sister and two brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Mildred, sons Gregory (Tina) Jamis, David (Lisa) Jamis, Steven (Annie) Jamis and Richard Jamis, brothers Robert Jamis, Wayne (Jan) Jamis, Dan (Sarah) Jamis, 10 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and many extended family. Visitation with family present 3-5pm on Wed. July 8th, Funeral Service 10am, Thurs., July 9, 2020 at Resthaven Chapel. Memorials to Kansas Honor Flight, Inc or Central Community Church.