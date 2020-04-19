Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franny S. Spoon. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

EDMOND, OK-Spoon, Franny S. 10 Dec 1944 - 26 Mar 2020, Franny Spoon, a lifelong dance instructor, teaching for both Author Murry's and Fred Astaire's before starting her own dance studio, Expressions in Ballroom Dancing, died 26 March 2020 in her home of Edmond, Oklahoma. Her grace, drive and passion for life was reflected in her art as a dance instructor, touching the lives of many over the years. She will forever be remembered for her tenacity, dignity and her ability to see the best in others. She is survived by her brother, Jim Lockhart, and his wife, Elisabeth Lockhart; her son Cameron Campbell; daughters Charmen Williamson and Cassy Spoon; three grandchildren, Kelsey Campbell, Amber Henderson and Seth Campbell. As well as two great-grandchildren Violet and Hunter Henderson; her mother and father-in-law, Pearl and Tom Simonsen; sister and brother-in-law Debbra Wessels and Daniel Spoon. When comes your day to pass from this world to the next, Find your way to blue waters, and white sandy shores, For there you will find her, under warm sun and gentle breeze. With a smile, she'll bid you sit, And cast off all your cares.

EDMOND, OK-Spoon, Franny S. 10 Dec 1944 - 26 Mar 2020, Franny Spoon, a lifelong dance instructor, teaching for both Author Murry's and Fred Astaire's before starting her own dance studio, Expressions in Ballroom Dancing, died 26 March 2020 in her home of Edmond, Oklahoma. Her grace, drive and passion for life was reflected in her art as a dance instructor, touching the lives of many over the years. She will forever be remembered for her tenacity, dignity and her ability to see the best in others. She is survived by her brother, Jim Lockhart, and his wife, Elisabeth Lockhart; her son Cameron Campbell; daughters Charmen Williamson and Cassy Spoon; three grandchildren, Kelsey Campbell, Amber Henderson and Seth Campbell. As well as two great-grandchildren Violet and Hunter Henderson; her mother and father-in-law, Pearl and Tom Simonsen; sister and brother-in-law Debbra Wessels and Daniel Spoon. When comes your day to pass from this world to the next, Find your way to blue waters, and white sandy shores, For there you will find her, under warm sun and gentle breeze. With a smile, she'll bid you sit, And cast off all your cares. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close