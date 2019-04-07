Notice Guest Book View Sign

Bright, Fred "Butch" Age 78, Retired Director of Human Resources at Cessna, passed away Wed, April 3, 2019. He was born Dec. 25, 1940 to Fredric and Dorothy Bright in Norton, Kansas. He graduated from North HS in 1958 and married the love of his life, Susan, June 27, 1964. He was involved in Boy Scouts, receiving the Silver Beaver Award. He was a member of the Quivera Council and involved with Wichita Chamber of Commerce, Newman University and was an avid WSU Basketball season ticket holder for many years. He loved to fish, hunt, garden and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Jill Lenahan of Sedgwick; son, Chris Bright of Wichita; grandchildren, Nick, Cole and Christian Bright; Sarah and Allison Giessel; sister, Mary Jo (Jack) Museousky of Wichita. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Babs Bright Sibold. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, April 10 th at 1:00 p.m. at the Cochran Mortuary Chapel of the Roses 1411 N. Broadway (Parking off Market Street). A Memorial has been established with the WSU Foundation - Athletic Program 1845 N. Fairmount, Wichita, KS 67260. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to:www.cochranmortuary.com.

1411 N. Broadway

Wichita , KS 67214

