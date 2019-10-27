Fred C. Hadley Jr.

Hadley, Fred C. Jr. 74, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Albert "Bud" and Alberta Brazill. He is survived by his children, Maria Hadley Rose (Shannon), Michael Hadley (Irene), and Jon Hadley; brother, Steve Brazill; grandchildren, Hannah, Ethan, Isaac, and Ella; great-grandchild, Ivy; and beloved dog, Halo. A memorial has been established with the Kansas Humane Society. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019
