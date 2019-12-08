BELLA VISTA-Garton, Fred Eugene of Bella Vista was welcomed into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the age of 91. Fred was the sixth child of Howard Ervin Garton and Sara Etta (Steele) Garton, born on December 21, 1927 in Kingston. He graduated from Kingston High School in 1946 and went directly into the military, eventually assigned to the Eighth Army occupying Japan. Later, he went on to attend Oklahoma A&M College to learn the heating and air conditioning repair business. While in Oklahoma, he met and married Wendelyn Howard. He spent his career in Wichita, Kansas, running his own business and raising a family. He enjoyed bird hunting, fishing, gardening (especially tomatoes), snow skiing, and fellowshipping with church friends and extended family. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Wendy, brothers Norman, Wayne, Herbert, and Kenneth, sisters Doris and Dorothy. He remarried and is survived by his wife Nadine, daughter Marlene McCurley (Dennis), sons Timothy, Wesley (Sharon), and Russ (Adela), brother Keith and sister Mona, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren.

