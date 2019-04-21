TONGANOXIE-Maness, Fred Howard 68, Tonganoxie, KS, passed away April 6, 2019 at his home. Fred was born August 8, 1950 in Wichita, KS, the son of Ed and Edna (Howard) Maness. He worked and retired as a machinist for BNSF Railroad. He is survived by three sons, Levi Maness, Jared Maness, Matthew Maness; one brother, Doan Maness, Bonner Springs, KS, and two sisters, Patricia Fincher, Batavia, IL. Cathy Reid
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019