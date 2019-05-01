Newton, Fred K. age 88, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. Fred was born September 14, 1930, in Grainfield, KS, the son of the late Chester Cooper and Lucy C. (Kieser) Newton. On December 27, 1959, he married Naomi Laverne (Yeager) in Wichita. Fred retired as a Business Manager at A.M.P.I. Preceded by his parents; wife; brothers, John and Joseph Newton. Survivors include: sons, Duane (Robin) Newton, Derby, Kenneth (Nancy) Newton, Valley Center; daughter, Barbara Cawley, Goddard; foster daughter, Josette Donaldson, Wichita; brother, Charles (Shawnee) Newton, Visalia, CA; 7 grandchildren; 1 foster granddaughter; and 3 foster great-grandchildren. Visitation from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Hillside Funeral Home West, 2929 W. 13th Street; funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 2801 W. 15th Street North, Wichita. Graveside service will follow at Resthaven Cemetery with military honors. A memorial has been established with The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 1, 2019