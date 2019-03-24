Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Kuhlman. View Sign

Kuhlman, Fred 100, passed away on March 21, 2019 at his home. Fred was born in Moundville, Missouri to Albert and Emma Kuhlman on August first, 1918. Fred served in the Navy during WWII, was the owner of Atkinson's Body Shop for many years and loved singing, playing the guitar and harmonica with his band, The Frontier Serenaders. Fred was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, George; and his wife, Peggy; and his great- grandson, Riley Edwards. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Opal; his daughters, Karen (Ben) Foster of Wichita, Kansas and Beverly (Rex) Edwards of Soldotna, Alaska; grandchildren, Brad Stewart (Georgann), Scott Stewart (Sharlene), Bridger Edwards (Kristen), Lydia Edwards, Erika Friedberg (Michael); great-grandchildren, Dakota, Alicia, Blaine, Myla, Mae, and Hazel; great-great- granddaughter, Aurora. His life will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 26 at 2:00 p.m. at University United Methodist Church, 2220 North Yale, Wichita. Memorial donations may be made to University United Methodist Church

Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019

