Wichita, Kansas - Fred Green Martin, born May 17, 1936 Montgomery, Alabama, passed away November 3, 2020. Retired United States Postal Service Mail Carrier and Retired Air Force Military Veteran. Survived by wife Bessie Lee Martin; children Kevin F. Martin, Kimberly Martin-Norgaard; grandson Michael Martin; 3 grandchildren. Graveside Service: Lakeview Cemetery, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM.





