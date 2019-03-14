Farthing, Fred Miller 84, Retired Aircraft inspector and US Air Force Verteran, loving husband and father, Passed away, March 12, 2019 in Wichita, KS. Fred is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nona (Holland) Farthing; his children, Rayce (Calrene) Farthing and Sheila Harris; brother, Roger Farthing; sister, Betty Belshe; grandsons, Christopher, Steven Harris, and Jerome, Timothy, Herrman; 6 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great, Great Grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Rhuben and Thelma (Smith) Farthing; brother, Ronald Farthing and grandson Adam Herrman. Funeral Services are to be held Saturday March 16, 2019 at 2:00p.m. at Riverlawn Christian Church. Services in care of Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 14, 2019