Fred Stepnay Jr.
August 24, 2020
Wichita, KS - 64, passed away Aug. 24, 2020. There will be no viewing. Homegoing celebration 11 a.m. Tues., Sept. 15th at Community Baptist Church, 2525 E. 1st St. N. Survived by wife Janice Stepnay; son Tremaine Fisher; daughters Sheba Deslouches, Briana Carter, Khiara Carter; brothers Alfonso Wilkerson (Cerena), Tommy Stepnay; sisters Pearlie Mitchell (Ted), Ardra Stepnay; 13 grandchildren. Central Avenue Funeral Services
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.