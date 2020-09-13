1/
Fred Stepnay Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Stepnay Jr.
August 24, 2020
Wichita, KS - 64, passed away Aug. 24, 2020. There will be no viewing. Homegoing celebration 11 a.m. Tues., Sept. 15th at Community Baptist Church, 2525 E. 1st St. N. Survived by wife Janice Stepnay; son Tremaine Fisher; daughters Sheba Deslouches, Briana Carter, Khiara Carter; brothers Alfonso Wilkerson (Cerena), Tommy Stepnay; sisters Pearlie Mitchell (Ted), Ardra Stepnay; 13 grandchildren. Central Avenue Funeral Services


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Service
11:00 AM
Community Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Central Avenue Funeral Service
2703 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 652-7397
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved