CONWAY SPRINGS-Adams, Freda Holland 99, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Tulsa, OK. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at the United Methodist Church. Preceded by parents; husbands, Mitchell Lee Holland and Lonnie R. Adams; son, Bill J. Holland; brother, Hoyt Johnson; half-sisters, Moreo Johnson Sills and Tennie Dale Utley Keeton Ceniceros; step-daughter, Lynda Adams Berends; and step-grandson, Monte Berends. Survivors: son, Tom L. Holland (Janet) of Tulsa, OK; daughter-in-law, Vickie Holland Meyers (Ed) of Conway Springs; step-son, Larry L. Adams (Nancy) of Windsor, CO; grandchildren, Michelle Holland Pfingsten (Doug) and Mitchell D. Holland (Lisa) of Conway Springs; Jennifer Holland Litke (Steve) of Ft. Worth, TX; Kara Holland Hennessee (Sean) of Tulsa, OK; step-grandson, Michael Adams (Liza) of LaFayette, CO; step-granddaughter, Kimberly Adams Souter (Kevin) of Windsor, CO; fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Memorials have been established to Conway Springs City Library, Seasons Hospice or . Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 4, 2019