Smith, Freddie E. 71, Freddie Eugene Smith of Wichita, graduated from this life to his heavenly home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Kansas Heart Hospital. The son of Fred J and Elvie (Knee) Smith was born on November 3, 1947 in Harrison, Arkansas. Freddie was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He loved construction, remodeling, and creating things. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred J Smith; brother Dennis; and sister Gale Collier. Freddie is survived by, wife of 48 years Linda; son Brandon (Schanell); mother Elvie; two brothers Ron (Carla) and Richard (Rachel); brother-in-law Jack Collier; four grandchildren Justin, Zachary, Cameron, and Natalie; and two step grandchildren Alyssa and Kyndall. Services will be held at Resthaven Mortuary; visitation will be held on Friday, October 4th, 2019 from 5p to 7p; funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5th, 2019, 1p.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 5, 2019