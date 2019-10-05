Freddie E. Smith

Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Smith, Freddie E. 71, Freddie Eugene Smith of Wichita, graduated from this life to his heavenly home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Kansas Heart Hospital. The son of Fred J and Elvie (Knee) Smith was born on November 3, 1947 in Harrison, Arkansas. Freddie was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He loved construction, remodeling, and creating things. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred J Smith; brother Dennis; and sister Gale Collier. Freddie is survived by, wife of 48 years Linda; son Brandon (Schanell); mother Elvie; two brothers Ron (Carla) and Richard (Rachel); brother-in-law Jack Collier; four grandchildren Justin, Zachary, Cameron, and Natalie; and two step grandchildren Alyssa and Kyndall. Services will be held at Resthaven Mortuary; visitation will be held on Friday, October 4th, 2019 from 5p to 7p; funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5th, 2019, 1p.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 5, 2019
