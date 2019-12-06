Freddie Ray "Fred" Ranger Sr.

Ranger, Freddie "Fred" Ray Sr. age 73, passed away Monday, December 2nd, 2019. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service from 9-10AM; Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, December 7th, 2019, at Smith Mortuary - Mulvane, 501 SE Louis Blvd. He was preceded in death by his father, George B. Ranger; daughter-in-law, Robin Ranger; and the mother of his children, Donna Ranger. Fred is survived by his wife, Pam; children, George Ranger, Sherrie Gross (Mike Willis), Michael (Erin) Ranger, Freddie Jr. (Michele) Ranger; mother, Mary E. Ranger; brother, David (Gail) Ranger; grandchildren, Bretley (Mackenzi) Brown, Danielle Ranger, Jesse Ranger, Garrett Gross, Maguire Bailey, Rilynn Ranger, Trey Ranger; great-grandchildren, Landry Brown, Berkleigh Gross, Zander Gross, Lakyn Gross, Jensen Ranger, Damien Team; step-children, Jeffery (Kim) Johnson, Kenneth (Shannon) Johnson, Heather (Matt) Hogan; step-grandchildren, Abagale, Seamus, Ronan, Jaxson, Elizabeth, Zachary; step-great-grandchild, Aiden. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the American Diabetes Association, 608 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67203. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2019
