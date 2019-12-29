Frederick Arthur "Fritz" Brandt

Brandt, Frederick Arthur "Fritz" 84, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. Fritz was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lillie Brandt; brother, Eugene; and sons, Richard Frederick Brandt and Jeffrey Karl Brandt. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Carolyn Casidy-Brandt; son, Charles W. Brandt "Chuck"; grandsons, Scott Brandt, Jeffrey K. Brandt (Kesha), and Mehkyiah "Ky" Brandt; great-granddaughters, Piper and Lily; great-grandsons, Jaxon, Ryker, Konnor, and Keyton; nieces, Leeann Stahlheber (Kent), Nancy Easley, Molly Easley (Cody), and Stacy Casidy; nephews, Brett Graevs, Mike Casidy, Jerry Casidy, and Bill Casidy. Memorial Service, 1:00 pm, Friday, January 3, 2020, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Memorials to: International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. Share condolences and view extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019
