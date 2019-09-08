Hadley, Frederick Charles "Fred" Born 1922 in Wichita, KS, died Monday, September 2, 2019. No funeral services will be held. Fred graduated from the University of Denver with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1952. He served six years in the Navy from 1940 to 1947 reaching the rank of Aviation Chief Ordanceman. He served as president of the Wichita Jaycees in 1958. He worked as a technical writer at the Boeing Company for 30 years. He called bingo at Crestview Country Club every Thursday night for 50 years. Preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne D. Harrison; parents, Ted and Lucy J. Hadley. Survived by his sisters, Freda Dilling of Wichita, Helen Harms of Loveland, CO; sons, Fred (Cindy) Hadley of Rose Hill, Chris Hadley of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Jon, Michael A., Maria, Nicole, Michael J.; 3 great-grandchildren; wife, Sandra Laurenzi; stepson, Michael Lindsey. Fred enjoyed traveling the world with the Friendship Force. His life story and travel experiences may be seen at: http://lifeandtimesoffredhadley.blogspot.com. Not a website for Evangelicals. A memorial has been established with: Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center, 5500 E. Kellogg, Wichita, KS 67218. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019