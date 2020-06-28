Frederick D. Snodgrass
1947 - 2020
DERBY-Snodgrass, Frederick D. 72, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born June 21, 1947 to Frederick and Helen (Blanchat) Snodgrass in Wichita, KS. Fred was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who made people laugh and never knew a stranger. He enjoyed time with his family and coaching his kids' sports. Fred served 7 years in the Army Reserve as Sergeant First Class, Master Drill Sergeant. During his lifetime he owned and operated several businesses such as Kwik Shop, Taco Chop, Bingo Plus and the cafeteria in the State Office Building for Services of the Blind. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Randy Snodgrass, Kathy Snodgrass. Fred is survived by his wife, Vickie; children, Shad (Rebecca) Snodgrass, Shauna (Ray) Baker, Stefanie (Gerald) Olivas; 5 grandchildren; sister, Karen (Larry) Crouse. Memorial Service: 3:00 pm, Friday, July 3, 2020 at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby, KS 67037. View more at www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
