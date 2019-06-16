Billingsley, Frederick Douglas 77, born January 1,1942 in Tullahassee, OK, passed away June 7, 2019, Wichita, KS. Frederick successfully owned & operated Billingsley Heating & Air Conditioning for 40 years serving the Wichita community. He was a veteran serving both active and reserve duties in the U.S. Army. He is preceded in death by wife, Marilyn E. Billingsley & son, David M. Billingsley. Survived by son, Greg (Prudence) Billingsley; granddaughters, Marquise &Star Billingsley; brother and sister, Eliza Hodge and James Billingsley; Host of family & friends. Funeral: 11 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019, New Jerusalem Baptist Church www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 16, 2019