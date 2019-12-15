Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick L. ; ";Fred" Menefee. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Menefee, Frederick L. "Fred" age 87, retired advertising executive and community leader, passed away December 10, 2019. Celebration of his life will be held December 22 at 2pm at Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E Douglas. Fred had a successful career in advertising, spending the majority of his career running McCormick-Armstrong Advertising Agency. He later purchased the agency, renaming it Menefee & Partners. During his career Fred was honored as Wichita Ad Man of the Year, 9th District AAF Man of the Year, and was elected to serve as AAF Ninth District Governor. A US Army veteran of the Korean War, Fred met his wife, Margot, while stationed in Germany. A proud Wichitan, Fred was highly active in the local community throughout his life. He was one of a small group of Wichita leaders who created, organized, and founded both the Wichita River Festival and The Wichita Wagonmasters. He was elected to serve as the first Captain of the Wagonmasters in 1974, and was selected to serve as Admiral Windwagon Smith III in 1976, coinciding with the Nation's Bicentennial. Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur & Vera Menefee; his wife, Margot Menefee; and grandson, Wyatt Anderson. He is survived by his sister, Jackie (Jesse) Edens; children, Greg (Julie) Menefee of Windsor, CO, Chris (Kirk) Anderson of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Aleah Menefee, Austin Menefee, and Carson Menefee. He is also survived by his uncle, Lowell Smith; cousins, Camille Pond, Anna Jane Cherney, Kayleen Collopy, and Shirley Rudman, many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the Kansas Humane Society and Fred & Margot Menefee Scholarship Fund at Cowley County Community College. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

Menefee, Frederick L. "Fred" age 87, retired advertising executive and community leader, passed away December 10, 2019. Celebration of his life will be held December 22 at 2pm at Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E Douglas. Fred had a successful career in advertising, spending the majority of his career running McCormick-Armstrong Advertising Agency. He later purchased the agency, renaming it Menefee & Partners. During his career Fred was honored as Wichita Ad Man of the Year, 9th District AAF Man of the Year, and was elected to serve as AAF Ninth District Governor. A US Army veteran of the Korean War, Fred met his wife, Margot, while stationed in Germany. A proud Wichitan, Fred was highly active in the local community throughout his life. He was one of a small group of Wichita leaders who created, organized, and founded both the Wichita River Festival and The Wichita Wagonmasters. He was elected to serve as the first Captain of the Wagonmasters in 1974, and was selected to serve as Admiral Windwagon Smith III in 1976, coinciding with the Nation's Bicentennial. Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur & Vera Menefee; his wife, Margot Menefee; and grandson, Wyatt Anderson. He is survived by his sister, Jackie (Jesse) Edens; children, Greg (Julie) Menefee of Windsor, CO, Chris (Kirk) Anderson of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Aleah Menefee, Austin Menefee, and Carson Menefee. He is also survived by his uncle, Lowell Smith; cousins, Camille Pond, Anna Jane Cherney, Kayleen Collopy, and Shirley Rudman, many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the Kansas Humane Society and Fred & Margot Menefee Scholarship Fund at Cowley County Community College. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close