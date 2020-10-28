Frederick L. "Freddy" Simon
February 24, 1925 - October 25, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Frederick L. "Freddy" Simon, co-founder and namesake of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers passed away peacefully Sunday, October 25, 2020, in the company of his sons. He was born to J.V. & Lizzie (Schneider) Simon in 1925 and was 95 at the time of his death. Freddy lived a very active and happy life and is survived by his daughter, Sue Wilcox, and sons, Fredrick "Rick" Simon II, Randy Simon (Alice), and Jon Simon (Betsy) as well as, 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents, J.V. and Lizzie, his beloved wife of 71 years, Norma Jean (Kerschen), and their sons, William "Bill" and Chris Simon. Freddy was the youngest of nine children and had 4 brothers and 4 sisters. He was predeceased by all of his siblings. He grew up on a farm near Colwich, Kansas where he hunted and trapped on neighboring farms and along the Cowskin Creek with his father and older brothers from a very young age. This fostered his love of nature and the outdoors that remained a big part of his life. He raised English pointers and loved to hunt with his sons and grandsons, business associates, and special hunting buddies. He enjoyed taking his family to the Lake of the Ozarks each summer and taught each of his children to water ski. His fondest times were spent with his wife, Norma Jean, traveling to many parts of the country, and just going out with friends for dinner, dancing, and socializing. After Freddy graduated from St Mary's Cathedral high school in 1943, he joined the United States Army. Upon completion of basic training at Fort Riley, he was assigned to the 1St Cavalry and transferred with his unit to the South Pacific. He served with honors as a Browning Automatic Rifleman in numerous campaigns throughout the region for 20 months and was awarded many medals and ribbons for his heroic actions, including the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. He was honorably discharged in Oct 1945 at the rank of Sergeant, a month after the surrender was signed. Freddy has been a lifetime active member of the VFW and the Purple Heart Society and is also survived by his 95-year-old "foxhole buddy", Brother Martin Gonzales, who is an active Monk in the Trappist Abby in Carlton, Oregon. They reunited after the war and returned together to the Philippines in 2004, for the 60th anniversary of the Battle of Leyte Gulf. During the last 25 years, Freddy visited schools and civic organizations telling his stories about his time in the service and speaking to the groups about the price of freedom. At last count, he had made over a hundred appearances. Freddy happily returned to Wichita when the war ended and enrolled at Wichita University under the G.I. Bill and obtained his bachelor's degree in accounting in 3 ½ years. He played varsity basketball for the Shockers in 1946 and was married to his love, Norma Jean, in 1947 on a hot summer day. One year later the first of their six children arrived. After graduating in the summer of 1949, Freddy took a job with a startup Liquor and Wine wholesale distributorship. He worked with that company and its affiliates for 56 years, rising to the position of President. Even his competitors praised his ethics and business abilities in a highly competitive industry. In 2002, at the young age of 77, and still working full time in the beverage industry, Freddy agreed to lend his name and life story to a new startup that his sons Randy and Bill along with Bill's business partner and friend, Scott Redler, were forming which became known as Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. The new company was growing fast, and Freddy was participating to a larger extent, so he retired from the wine and liquor business in 2005 to travel to openings and become the full-time spokesperson for his namesake company. At age 80, Freddy became first a local and soon a national celebrity. He made appearances at the new restaurants popping up around the country, signing autographs and cutting the ribbons on many of the new openings and traveling with his sons, as the brand spread nationwide. Freddy will always be remembered for his engaging smile and his "Freddy hugs". He was kind to everyone he met and always took the time to share stories. He was most humble, unlike many of those who are looked upon as celebrities in today's culture. These qualities further endeared him as a man who enjoyed life, was well-loved, and will be dearly missed. Recitation of the Rosary will be held Thursday, October 29, at 6 pm and the Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, October 30, at 1 pm, both at St Thomas Aquinas Church in Wichita, Kansas. In the tradition of Freddy's service to the community and in lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Catholic Charities Inc., 437 N Topeka, Wichita KS 67202 and with Folds of Honor, Department #13, Tulsa, OK 74182. Downing and Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
