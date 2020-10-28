Fred was the number one role model in my life. I loved him like a father. He taught me many things but the biblical teaching Love thy neighbor was shown in his everyday kindness to everyone. He was always smiling .and his smile was contagious even in stressful times. He taught me safe hunting and fun fishing. I could keep typing for hours on how wonderful he was to me. I Love You Fred , Tell Norma, Margie , and Gramps thanks for the prayers. God is listening and helping us.

Barry Hinds

Family