Posch, Frederick Roman age 80, died Friday, May 31, 2019. Fred retired from Lear Jet and after retirement worked as an Assistant Funeral Director with Hillside Funeral Home West. Survivors: wife of 48 years, Sylvia; 7 children; numerous grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; son, Curtis; and siblings. Fred never knew a stranger, always had a new corny joke to tell and was always willing to help his neighbor. He will be missed by the many friends and family that he leaves behind. Celebration of Life service will be at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Hillside Funeral Home West, 2929 W. 13th Street North, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 4, 2019
