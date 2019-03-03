Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederik de Wit. View Sign

de Wit, Frederik January 15, 1926 - February 28, 2019. Born in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to Louis and Marianne de Wit. Preceded in death by his three brothers, Adriaan, Michiel and Roland. Family moved to France; fled in 1940 during WWII to Spain, Portugal and Cura‡ao, Dutch West Indies. Came to U.S. 1948. BA Ohio University, 1950; MS Penn State University, 1951; PhD University of Illinois, Urbana, 1955. Married his first wife, Elizabeth on Feb 14, 1954. Had appointments as a clinical psychologist in Idaho, Wisconsin, Kansas City, MO, Springfield, MO and Wichita, where he worked at College Hill Psychiatric. Married second wife Susan on Aug 15, 1985. Volunteered at the Wichita Library and WAM for many years after retiring. Life-long theosophist. He is survived by his wife Susan; ex-wife Elizabeth de Wit, Kansas City, MO; children, Cynthia (Annika) de Wit, Huddinge, Sweden, Rebecca (Chad) de Wit, Kansas City, MO, Cary (Vicki) de Wit, Fairbanks, AK; stepchildren, Sara Hansen, Spokane, WA, Jonathan (Sami) Hansen, Bend, OR; grandchildren, Dane Nilsson, Skovde, Sweden, Iris Hansen, Bend, OR. A memorial service will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Active Aging Publishing, Inc ( www.theactiveage.com ). Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019

