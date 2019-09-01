Adams, Fredrick Age 91, WWII United States Army, retired from Boeing after 53 years, and former Scout Master, passed away Aug. 30, 2019. He is survived by his partner of 23 years, Joyce Sucht; children; son, Larry Adams of Red Bud AR; daughters, Cheryl Adams of Wichita, KS, and Rita Scroggins of Wichita, KS; 7 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, one deceased; and two great-grandchildren. Fred's Visitation will be held Tues. Sept 3, 2019from 5-7 p.m. and his Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. Wed. Sept. 4, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019