Fredrick Adams

Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
Notice
Adams, Fredrick Age 91, WWII United States Army, retired from Boeing after 53 years, and former Scout Master, passed away Aug. 30, 2019. He is survived by his partner of 23 years, Joyce Sucht; children; son, Larry Adams of Red Bud AR; daughters, Cheryl Adams of Wichita, KS, and Rita Scroggins of Wichita, KS; 7 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, one deceased; and two great-grandchildren. Fred's Visitation will be held Tues. Sept 3, 2019from 5-7 p.m. and his Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. Wed. Sept. 4, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019
