Bolden, Frenzella T. born on September 7, 1945, passed away on March 16, 2019. Retired in 2015 from McConnell AFB Child Care Provider. Survived by daughters, Sheena & Whitney Bolden; sons, Sean & William Bolden; sister, Virginia Waters. Going Home Celebration at St. Mark Cathedral Church of God in Christ, Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frenzella Tinkey Bolden.
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-5431
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019