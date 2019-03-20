Frenzella Tinkey Bolden

Bolden, Frenzella T. born on September 7, 1945, passed away on March 16, 2019. Retired in 2015 from McConnell AFB Child Care Provider. Survived by daughters, Sheena & Whitney Bolden; sons, Sean & William Bolden; sister, Virginia Waters. Going Home Celebration at St. Mark Cathedral Church of God in Christ, Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019
