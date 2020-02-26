Kilgore, G. Chester Age 64, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Friday February 21, 2020. Chester was born August 31, 1955 in Wichita, Kansas to Billie and Wanda Kilgore. He served 6 years in the United States Navy as a Data Systems Technician. During his time in the Navy he received a letter of Commendation for his deployment to the Mediterranean Sea with the U.S. Sixth Fleet. After the Navy, Chester worked for Cessna and Boeing, working on electronics for various aircraft. Chester is survived by his sons, John (Melody) Kilgore and Matthew Kilgore; step-daughters, Kristy Biggs and Kathy (Shawn) Bryant; and sisters, Lori (Mike) Gilbreath and Billie (Leon) Bailey. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 am at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020