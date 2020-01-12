Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for G. Kathleen Dr. Newell. View Sign Service Information Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue Manhattan , KS 66502 (785)-539-7481 Memorial service 11:00 AM Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue Manhattan , KS 66502 View Map Inurnment 11:00 AM Stafford Cemetery Stafford , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

MANHATTAN-Newell, G. Kathleen Dr. age 97, of Manhattan, died Wednesday January 8, 2020 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan. She was born on September 1, 1922 in Stafford, Kansas, the daughter of Hardin and Grace (Bess) Newell. She was the eighth child of nine in her family. Kathleen attended schools in Stafford and graduated from Stafford High School with the class of 1940. She then attended Kansas State University and earned her Bachelors Degree in Dietetics and Institution Management in 1944. She earned her PhD. From the University of Tennessee in Nutrition in 1972. Dr. Newell accomplished many goals in her professional career. She worked as an intern at the University of Michigan. Then for 11 years she worked in a hospital in Michigan in the dietetics department. In 1958 she became an assistant professor at the University of Wyoming in Home Economics and then she moved to Manhattan to work at Kansas State University for the Department of Food and Nutrition and became a professor in 1984 and retired in 1988. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan. Also, the American Dietetic Association and the Kansas Dietetic Association, the Delta Kappa Gamma. KSU Alumni Association, the Presidents Club. She loved to attend the lectures for the Landon Lecture Series at KSU. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; also 2 nephews and her niece. Survivors include her nephew, Dale Newell (Marsha) of Hays, Kansas; and her niece, Vicki Marks (Gene) of Great Bend, Kansas; also, her many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and her great-great-great-nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan, with Pastor Melanie Nord officiating. Inurnment will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Stafford Cemetery in Stafford, Kansas. Memorial contributions are suggested to the KSU Foundation, the Meadowlark Hills Foundation or the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502. Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

