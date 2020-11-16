Gail Arnold

January 8, 1945 - November 11, 2020

Elkhorn, Nebraska - Gail Louise Arnold, age 75 of Omaha, died at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by: her parents, John and Velma Mills; and her husband, David Arnold. Gail is survived by: her son, Tim Arnold of Kansas City, MO and her daughter, Dr. Ann (Jason) Sullivan, along with their children, Jakob and Benjamin all of Elkhorn; as well as a brother, Mark Mills of North Platte, NE.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn followed by burial at 2 pm in the Grand Island Cemetery in Grand Island, NE. Visitation with the family present will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Memorials can be made to: Parkinson's Foundation of the Heartland and left at the funeral home at 21901 West Maple Road – Elkhorn, NE 68022





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store