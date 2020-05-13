My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
HAYSVILLE-Watts, Gail David 58, of Haysville, KS, Repair Technician and past Worship Master of Pyramid Masonic Lodge #451, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Graveside Service will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, May 15, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery. Preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Betty Watts; brothers, Kenneth Jameson, Sr., Carl Herbert Watts; twin brother, Dale O. Watts. Survived by his sister-in-law, Joelle Watts of Wichita; uncle, Blaine White of Downs, KS; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; numerous Masonic brothers. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: Kansas Masonic Home, 402 S. Martinson St., Wichita, KS 67213. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 13, 2020.