1/
Gail Habluetzel
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Habluetzel
August 7, 1952 - November 23, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Gail Patrice Habluetzel, was born August 7, 1952 in Glen Cove, New York. She died November 23, 2020 in Newton, Kansas. Gail met and married her husband Danny Habluetzel in Clay Center, Kansas. They later moved to Haysville, Kansas. Gail worked as a Surgical Nurse at Wesley Medical Center for more than 20 years. She loved watching New York Giants football as well as the Kansas State Wildcats. She was an avid reader and loved cross stitch. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; Joseph Kubick, Ruth Whittaker and Stepmother, Dorothy Pratch. She is survived by her son, Brian Habluetzel and wife, Krista and grandchildren, Nola and Thomas.
Graveside Services: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Greenwood Cemetery in Clay Center, KS. The service will stream live at https://www.facebook.com/nsrfuneralhome/live
Visitation: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, KS
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Sedgwick County Zoo c/o the funeral home
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home - Clay Center
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home - Clay Center
918 7th Street
Clay Center, KS 67432
1-785-632-3113
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved