Gail Habluetzel
August 7, 1952 - November 23, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Gail Patrice Habluetzel, was born August 7, 1952 in Glen Cove, New York. She died November 23, 2020 in Newton, Kansas. Gail met and married her husband Danny Habluetzel in Clay Center, Kansas. They later moved to Haysville, Kansas. Gail worked as a Surgical Nurse at Wesley Medical Center for more than 20 years. She loved watching New York Giants football as well as the Kansas State Wildcats. She was an avid reader and loved cross stitch. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; Joseph Kubick, Ruth Whittaker and Stepmother, Dorothy Pratch. She is survived by her son, Brian Habluetzel and wife, Krista and grandchildren, Nola and Thomas.
Graveside Services: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Greenwood Cemetery in Clay Center, KS. The service will stream live at https://www.facebook.com/nsrfuneralhome/live
Visitation: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, KS
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Sedgwick County Zoo c/o the funeral home
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
.