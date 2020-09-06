Gale Meek
February 2, 1947 - March 25, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Gale Lynn Meek, 73, passed into heaven on March 25th, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. He is succeeded by wife Crystal, brother David, sons Drew Meek (Jennifer) and Casey Meek (Michelle), daughter Briley Meek, and his grandchildren Emilia, Sophia, Olivia, Layla, Corbin, Parker, Keegan, Charlotte, and Lucy. Gale was born in Wichita, Kansas on February 2, 1947 to Wayne and Gladys (Avers) Meek. He was raised attending St. Luke Presbyterian Church where he met his wife, Crystal. They married on July 20, 1971. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1971 to 1973. Gale was enormously proud of serving his country. After returning to Wichita, he graduated from Wichita State University with a bachelor's degree in aeronautical engineering, a master's degree in mechanical engineering, and a master's degree in business administration. Subsequently, he worked in civil and mechanical engineering, before focusing entirely on aviation. His career was predominantly as an engineer in aviation, working for Beechcraft, Learjet, and Cessna - eventually retiring from Textron Aviation in 2017. Gale was a railroad enthusiast since his childhood. He was a long-time member of the Wichita Model Railroad Club and The Santa Fe Railway Historical and Modeling Society. He volunteered with the Great Plains Transportation Museum, serving on the Board of Directors for many years. Volunteerism was characteristic of Gale; he also volunteered at the Old Cowtown Museum and was a Boy Scout Troop Leader. Gale's Christian faith was reflected in how he lived. He was a selfless, charitable man who treated others with kindness, love, and respect. He truly enjoyed helping people in times of need, and was a good friend to many. He was a tremendous father. His daughter and sons will always appreciate his unconditional love, support, and encouragement. He was always there to help with homework, remedy car troubles, help move, assist with cooking, or offer council during difficult times. Activities he enjoyed with his family included cooking, camping, fishing, working on model trains, and photographing and riding trains. But he was the happiest when surrounded by his 9 beloved grandchildren, who were the light of his life. Out of all his accomplishments, he was immeasurably honored to be a grandfather; this was evidenced by the brightening of his eyes, smile, and spirit whenever they were around. Gale will be remembered by his profound kindness, his home cooking, and his silly humor. He will be overwhelmingly missed by all who knew him. A Memorial has been established in his name to the Great Plains Transportation Museum, 700 E. Douglas – Wichita, KS – 67202. Gptm.us/donate
. Memorial Service: 10 am, Monday, Sept. 14 at Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas, Wichita, 67208. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed.