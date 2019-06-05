Parsons, Galen Eugene 92, Passed away June 2, 2019 in Wichita, KS. Born to the late Rollo and Ada (Calkins) Parsons, also prededed in death by brothers Elton and Veral and sisters Dorothea Collumber, Myraline Slusser, JoAnn Compton. Galen is survived by wife of nearly 73 years, Betty (Goset) Parsons, children, Larry, Dan (Janet), Jim (Cindy), Becky (Mark) Smarsh, brothers, Wayne and Richard, sister, Almira Zimmerman, 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild. Memorials have been established to American Legion Post 295 and the . Visitation with family Wed., June 5, 2019 5-7p.m. at Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, KS. Funeral service is to be held, Thurs., June 6, 2019 10:30a.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, Cheney, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 5, 2019