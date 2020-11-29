Galen Minks

February 15, 1958 - November 18, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Galen was born February 15, 1958 in Scott City, Kansas and grew up on a farm near Shields, KS next to the beautiful Wild Horse Canyon where he spent his formative years fishing, hunting shark's teeth and exploring. His kind, gentle, caring nature made him invaluable later in life when he worked at Old Mission Mortuary, where he worked until a month before he lost his six year fight with cancer on November 18, 2020. Galen loved to cook and bake and was well known for his cakes, jams and jellies. He was a member of University Congregational Church where he served two terms as president of the Council of Deacons and two years on the church council. Preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Patricia Minks, he is survived by his husband Mark Stoskopf, his sisters Dianna Sterling of Oklahoma City, OK, Susan Garcia of Hutchinson, KS, and many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid19, a service will be held at a later date. A memorial has been placed with the Kansas Humane Society.





