Galen Minks
1958 - 2020
Galen Minks
February 15, 1958 - November 18, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Galen was born February 15, 1958 in Scott City, Kansas and grew up on a farm near Shields, KS next to the beautiful Wild Horse Canyon where he spent his formative years fishing, hunting shark's teeth and exploring. His kind, gentle, caring nature made him invaluable later in life when he worked at Old Mission Mortuary, where he worked until a month before he lost his six year fight with cancer on November 18, 2020. Galen loved to cook and bake and was well known for his cakes, jams and jellies. He was a member of University Congregational Church where he served two terms as president of the Council of Deacons and two years on the church council. Preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Patricia Minks, he is survived by his husband Mark Stoskopf, his sisters Dianna Sterling of Oklahoma City, OK, Susan Garcia of Hutchinson, KS, and many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid19, a service will be held at a later date. A memorial has been placed with the Kansas Humane Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita
3424 E. 21st Street N.
Wichita, KS 67208
316-686-7311
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 28, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
