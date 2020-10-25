Galen Myers

January 25, 1942 - October 15, 2020

Mulvane, Kansas - MYERS, GALEN RAY, 78, died peacefully on October 15, 2020. He is now at home with the Heavenly Father. A Godly man, he was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Galen was born in McPherson, Kansas, January 25, 1942 to John Myers and Esther Helmuth Myers. One of six children. The family later moved near to Wakita, Oklahoma where Galen grew up on the family farm. He graduated from Wakita High School and went on to college at Central College in McPherson- where he met the love of his life, Violet Hoffman Myers. The two were married in 1963. Galen served our country in the US Air Force and later settled in Derby, Kansas, where they raised their three boys. He was an active member of Derby Friends Church holding several different positions through the years. He worked for Southwest Grease and Oil in Wichita, through mergers and changes that plant became BG Products, where he started as plant manager and ended up as president, CEO and chairman of the board of directors. He served on various organizations and charities and especially enjoyed his service to Central Christian College on their board. In addition to his wife Violet, he is survived by his brothers; Milton Myers of Derby, Rev. Lynn Myers of Davison, MI, his sister Fay Myers Nay of Arcola, Il. He is also survived by all three of his sons- Sam Myers (Kim) of Derby, Mike Myers of Wichita and Rev. Ken Myers (Letty) of Kenya, Africa. As well as his four grandchildren, Taylor, Nathan, Nasya and Logan. Galen loved his God and served Him wholeheartedly, he loved his church, he loved his country, he loved his work- and he especially loved his family. A memorial service was held at Derby Friends Church, Derby, Kansas on October 23, 2020. Memorial gifts to: Derby Friends Church, 1034 N Woodlawn, Derby, KS 67037 and Central Christian College of Kansas, 1200 S Main, McPherson, KS 67460





