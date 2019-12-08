CHENEY-DeVore, Galyn Douglas Galyn Douglas DeVore, age 83 passed away Dec. 5, 2019 at his home. He was born on Aug. 29, 1936 at Macksville, KS, the son of Omer and Lacie (Overbey) DeVore. Galyn received a Bachelor's Degree from Fort Hays State College and on July 22, 1956 he married Janet (Rader) at Ellis, KS. He was a farmer, custom harvester, auctioneer, teacher and coached athletics for over 50 years at the following schools; Garfield, Minneola, Jetmore, Larned, Greensburg, Bucklin, Lewis, Dodge City JUCO, Spearville and Macksville. He was a member of the Cheney United Methodist Church and resident of Cheney since 2008. He is survived by his wife Janet; a son Clint DeVore (Stacy), Cheney, KS; 3 grandchildren, Tiane DeVore (Parker Liebl), Jaden DeVore (Shanna), Camryn DeVore; 1 great grandchild, Blakely DeVore. Galyn was preceded in death by both parents; a son, Derek DeVore and Brothers Ronnie and Dennis DeVore. A memorial graveside service will be 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Farmington Cemetery, Macksville, KS., with Pastor Aaron Duell presiding. There will be a gathering of friends and family following the graveside service at the Grace United Methodist Church, Macksville, KS. Memorials may be given to the Cheney United Methodist Church building fund or to the donor's hometown school athletic fund in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.

