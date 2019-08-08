PECK-Bell, Garland J. age 85, farmer and ret. Boeing superintendent, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Visitation, Thurs, August 8, 12-7pm with family present 5:30-7pm, Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Services, Fri, August 9, 10am, Haysville Christian Church. Preceded by first wife, Joan (Teetzel) Bell; parents, Jewell and Lola (Stripe) Bell; sister, Cheryl Harris; great-grandchild, Isaac Sittenauer. Survived by wife, Janice; children, Debbie (Jeff) Crawford of Peck, Steve (Michelle) Bell of Mulvane, Kevin (Ellen) Bell of San Antonio, TX, John (Heather) Ritchey of St. George; brother, Samuel (Nancy) Bell of Peck; 13 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. Memorial: Midian Shrine Plane of Mercy, 130 N. Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67202. www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 8, 2019