MULVANE-MacKay, Garnet L. 86, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was born January 10, 1933 to Fredrick and Dessie (Hogan) Wilson in Dodge City, KS. Garnet had a love of teaching and writing plays, dramas, and short stories. She taught various courses in Mulvane, Clearwater, and Wellington. Garnet was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Mulvane and her passion for teaching and missions work took her to China where she taught English as a second language. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles MacKay; sisters, Vesta Wilson and Muriel Wilson. Garnet is survived by her two sons, Mark MacKay and Brent MacKay and wife, Sherry; and granddaughters, Caitlin and Madison. Visitation: Friday, March 1, 2019, from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Funeral: 10 am, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Mulvane, 1020 N. 2nd Ave., Mulvane, KS 67110. Interment to follow at Richland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Mulvane. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019