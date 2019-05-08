Carpenter, Garold W. 94, Retired Construction Company Accountant, passed away on May 3, 2019. Born in Glen Elder, Kansas to William Rosewell and Carrie Fredrica (Alsop) Carpenter. Survived by his wife: Sue Carpenter; sons: Ken Carpenter, Michael Erickson (Jennifer), Douglas Erickson; daughters: Lisa Heidel (Paul), Kimberly Erickson-Moelis (Craig); sister, Winnie Dean; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Celebration Of Life Service 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hillside Funeral Home West.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 8, 2019