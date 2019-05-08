Garold W. Carpenter

Carpenter, Garold W. 94, Retired Construction Company Accountant, passed away on May 3, 2019. Born in Glen Elder, Kansas to William Rosewell and Carrie Fredrica (Alsop) Carpenter. Survived by his wife: Sue Carpenter; sons: Ken Carpenter, Michael Erickson (Jennifer), Douglas Erickson; daughters: Lisa Heidel (Paul), Kimberly Erickson-Moelis (Craig); sister, Winnie Dean; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Celebration Of Life Service 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hillside Funeral Home West.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 8, 2019
