Garrett Brewster
March 3, 1996 - November 3, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 24, loving son, grandson, brother and friend, died November 3, 2020. Private family services will be held. Garrett proudly served in the U.S. Marines and enjoyed many hobbies, including hunting, fishing, wood working, home remodeling, and working out. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Terry Brewster and John Phillips, and grandmother, Florita Ehrlich. He is survived by his parents, Gina (Mark) Perry and Gene Uhrlich; grandparents, Sandy Brewster and Carmen Phillips; siblings, Quentin and Kylan Riddle and Andrew and Cody Shipman; dog, Mattis; biological parents, Tracy Phillips and Kelly Brewster; ex-wife, Hannah Brewster; and numerous aunts, uncles and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Til Valhalla Project. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.cozine.com
. Services by Cozine Memorial Group – Broadway Mortuary.