1/1
Garrett Brewster
1996 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garrett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garrett Brewster
March 3, 1996 - November 3, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 24, loving son, grandson, brother and friend, died November 3, 2020. Private family services will be held. Garrett proudly served in the U.S. Marines and enjoyed many hobbies, including hunting, fishing, wood working, home remodeling, and working out. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Terry Brewster and John Phillips, and grandmother, Florita Ehrlich. He is survived by his parents, Gina (Mark) Perry and Gene Uhrlich; grandparents, Sandy Brewster and Carmen Phillips; siblings, Quentin and Kylan Riddle and Andrew and Cody Shipman; dog, Mattis; biological parents, Tracy Phillips and Kelly Brewster; ex-wife, Hannah Brewster; and numerous aunts, uncles and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Til Valhalla Project. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group – Broadway Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved