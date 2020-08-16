1/1
Neal, Garry C. 65, passed away on July 17, 2020. Garry was born in Wichita, Kansas on February 21, 1955. He graduated from North High School. His work history included Boeing Aircraft Industry and Owner of Handyman Services Company. Survived by his children: Katrinda Neal, Brian Colbert, Kareem Pace of Wichita, KS; Garry Pace of Texas; Leslie Neal of Seattle, Washington; William Vassar, Isiah Neal, Jemari Neal of Lithonia, Georgia, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Siblings: Kareem Almansur, Sandra, Beverly, Lisa, Timothy, Teresa Neal, Atonya Watson, Tammy Maxwell, Genelle, Maunie Neal. Garry's final resting place will be at Lakeview Mausoleum.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 16, 2020.
