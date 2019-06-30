Garry Lobaugh

Lobaugh, Garry 77, of Wichita. Retired USAF SMsgt & USPS employee. Born 12-24-1941. Died at home 6-23-2019. Survived by Lutie, wife of 53 years; children Kelli Stroh, Kenneth (Dawn) & Kasey (Gina) Lobaugh; grandchildren Krysten, Matt (Anna) & Mandy (Kenzie) Stroh, Hank, Elaina, & Landon Lobaugh; Nic Villhard; great-grandson Milo Mattlage Stroh; and 2 brothers & 1 sister. Per Garry's wish organ donation was made to the VA Biorepository Brain Bank for ALS research. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Gary Sinise Foundation or The Bridges Program at Wichita Children's Home. Garry requested no services be held.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 30, 2019
