Service Information
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita , KS 67206
(316)-684-8200
Visitation
10:00 AM
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
1958 N. Webb Road
Wichita , KS
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
1958 N. Webb Road
Wichita , KS

Dunnegan, Garry Wayne "GW" Our beloved hero, age 72, formerly of Pratt, Kansas and Marion, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday September 11, 2019. Garry was a graduate of Pratt High School in 1964 and a former student at Pratt Community College. Garry was a member of the National Guard. He was a former member of the First Church of God in Pratt, Kansas. He spent his early years in Pratt as owner of American Recycling, Midwest Iron and Metals, and Dunnegan Salvage. He met with Kansas Governor Carlin and travelled county by county to establish the first Kansas statewide recycling program. Garry continued with metals management and recycling in Wichita for Glickman Iron and Metals. He designed and built a medical waste incineration facility in Newton, Kansas for Deffenbaugh Industries, as well as an oil filter recycling facility in Newton. He held patents on the "Quad Flex" grapple bucket attachment and oil filter recycling container known as "Safe Cycle." Garry founded Northstar Automotive Glass and held a trademark for this brand of automotive glass. He built a network of auto glass distributors nationwide and was iconic in shaping the automotive glass industry. He owned The Windshield Shop in Wichita. For the past ten years, he built custom homes at Marion Lake where he was very highly regarded. Garry enjoyed nature and once served as head of the St. Andrews neighborhood landscaping committee. He also enjoyed fishing since his childhood and fished at Dragonfly in Mineola, Texas as well as Marion Lake and his neighborhood pond in White Tail. He was very patriotic always watching Fox News and expressing his concerns about the industrial and competitive base of our country .He was preceded in death by father and mother, Clifford and Flora Dunnegan, twin brother Larry Dunnegan, and infant brother Gale Dunnegan. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Sharlyn; daughter Rosa and her husband Damien of Dallas, Texas and grandchildren Dylan, Sierra and Preston Mallat; son Gary and his wife Shelly of Wichita and grandchildren Emma and Carsten; son Howard and his wife Shawnna of Wichita and grandson Patrick; four brothers, Merle Dunnegan, of Pratt; Gerald Dunnegan of Wichita; Marvin Dunnegan of Wellington; Dennis Dunnegan of Arkansas City; and sister Vallie Hesket of Haven as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and his border collie Ace. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1958 N. Webb Road, Wichita, Kansas on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 with Rev. Mike Goolsby and Rev. Josh Wesner officiating. A visitation beginning at 10 a.m. will precede the service at church. Burial at Cairo Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the . Condolences may be sent to the family at Lakeview's website below.



