Sutton, Gary A. 69, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born March 19, 1951 to Eldon and Bonnie (Kitts) Sutton in Wichita, KS. He retired from the Sedg. Co. Dept. of Corrections after a 35 year career helping juvenile offenders. After his retirement he went on to be the Director of the Flint Hills Therapeutic Riding Center now known as Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding Center. He was preceded in death by his parents. Gary is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marla Sutton; children, Lindsey Moss (Jeremy), Preston Sutton (Cassandra); 3 beautiful granddaughters, Etta, Royce and Joya; brothers, David Sutton (Kathy) and Roger Sutton (Janice). Visitation: Monday, July 27, 2020, from 5-8pm and Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 both at Smith Mortuary, Haysville 7031 S. Broadway Haysville, Kansas 67060. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding Center, 7303 E. Harry St., Wichita, KS 67207.