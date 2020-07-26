1/1
Gary A. Sutton
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sutton, Gary A. 69, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born March 19, 1951 to Eldon and Bonnie (Kitts) Sutton in Wichita, KS. He retired from the Sedg. Co. Dept. of Corrections after a 35 year career helping juvenile offenders. After his retirement he went on to be the Director of the Flint Hills Therapeutic Riding Center now known as Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding Center. He was preceded in death by his parents. Gary is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marla Sutton; children, Lindsey Moss (Jeremy), Preston Sutton (Cassandra); 3 beautiful granddaughters, Etta, Royce and Joya; brothers, David Sutton (Kathy) and Roger Sutton (Janice). Visitation: Monday, July 27, 2020, from 5-8pm and Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 both at Smith Mortuary, Haysville 7031 S. Broadway Haysville, Kansas 67060. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding Center, 7303 E. Harry St., Wichita, KS 67207.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Haysville Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Smith Mortuary - Haysville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Haysville Chapel
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS 67060
(316) 522-7553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved