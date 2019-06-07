HAYSVILLE-Balman, Gary Alan age 71, passed away Tuesday, June 4th, 2019. Graveside Service 1pm Friday, June 7th, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery 6231 W. 47th St. South Wichita, KS. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Nadine Balman; wife, DeEtta Balman; daughter, Brenda Klein. Gary is survived by his children, Alan (Gaylee) Aipperspach, Terrie Parson, Jerry (Cathleen) Balman, Jason (Holly) Balman; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Robin Balman. loving extended family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 7, 2019