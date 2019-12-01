Conyers, Gary 79, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. Visitation with family will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thurs., Dec. 5, and Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Fri., Dec. 6, both at Broadway Mortuary. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Rose Hill, KS. He was preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Beatrice Conyers; and brother, Herb D. Conyers. Survivors include beloved wife, Norma Avis; sons, Barry Conyers, Terry (Denise) Conyers and Corey Conyers; brother, Larry Conyers; 1 grandchild; 1 great-grandchild; and numerous family members. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019