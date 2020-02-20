GOODYEAR, AZ-Atkinson, Gary D. formerly of Olathe and Wichita, Ks, ended his battle with cancer December 19, 2019. Gary was 66 years old. He is survived by his wife Lynda, beloved dogs Molly and Rowdy and a large extended family. Gary never knew a stranger, and will be missed by countless friends and family. Gary was a graduate of Kapaun High School in Wichita, KS and Wichita State University. He loved sports and had a special passion for golf. If you knew Gary or he touched your life in any way, please come and celebrate Gary's life on Friday, February 21st, 2020 at LaVela, 6147 E 13th Wichita, KS from 6pm-9pm.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2020