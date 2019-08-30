Reeger, Gary David 72, passed away on August 28, 2019 in Wichita, KS. He was born on February 2, 1947 to the late Merle David and Clara Jane (Feaster) Reeger in Phillipsburg, PA. He married Joleen (Patry) Reeger on December 7, 1968. He is survived by his wife Joleen; daughters Dawn Jeannette (David) Lane, and Cassandra Reeger; sister-in-law Margie Reeger; grandchildren Loren, Cecilia, Clara, Madeline Lane; and nephew Lewis Reeger. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Louis Reeger. Memorial established with . Private family burial will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mark Catholic Cemetery, St., Mark, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 30, 2019