DERBY-Behrens, Gary Dee born September 2, 1938, passed away Saturday, August 31st, 2019. Celebration of Life 4:00pm - 6:00pm Sunday, September 8th, 2019, in the Pavilion at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E Madison Ave, Derby, KS 67037. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Alice Behrens; brothers, Lawrence and Robert Behrens. Gary is survived by his wife, Mary Lynn; children, William (Tracy) Behrens, Erin (Con) Nguyen; grandchildren, Chalese (Tony) Araiza, Christina Behrens; great-grandchildren, Lilly and Violet Araiza; siblings, Louise Fenn and twin brother Jerry (Sharon) Behrens; numerous nieces and nephews, along with a loving extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are with the Healthwell Foundation (healthwellfoundation.org/donate); or "The Gary Behrens Art Memorial" c/o Derby Citizens Recreation Association, PO BOX 324, Derby, KS 67037-0324 (make checks payable to DCRA). www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019