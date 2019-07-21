Phillips, Gary Freeman 76, Retired Avionics Technician for Honeywell, died Thursday, July 18, 2019. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 7:30 pm, Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, July 26, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church. Gary enjoyed golf and working at McDonald Golf Course in his retirement. He was a sports enthusiast - especially WSU & KU basketball. He loved to support his granddaughters in their school and sports endeavors. Gary was an avid gardener and a 1961 graduate of Cunningham, KS High School. Preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Mary Phillips. Survived by his wife, Martha Ann Phillips of Bel Aire, KS; son, Jeffrey (Lorraine) Artman of Whitewater, KS; daughter, Elena Phillips of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Jessica and Michael Curtis, Isabella and Madelyne Artman; brother, Richard (Nancy) Phillips of Hot Springs, AR; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with: First Tee of Greater Wichita, P.O. Box 285, Andover, KS 67002; Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 21, 2019